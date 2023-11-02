Headlines

Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai gets overwhelmed as Aaradhya Bachchan praises her in first public speech, fans say ‘she speaks like...'

Aaradhya Bachchan heaps praise on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her birthday in her first-ever public speech.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 09:12 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 50th birthday yesterday. Aishwarya along with her daughter Aaradhya was seen attending an event in Mumbai on the actress’ big day and during the event, Aaradhya gave a speech praising her mother’s work and her efforts. The video went viral on social media.

At the event, Aaradhya Bachchan took the mic and said, “My darling, my life… you're living in my life. My mama, well, what I think she's doing is truly important and truly wonderful. We’re celebrating with a meaningful purpose. Like, it's truly enriching and fulfilling. It's helping the world, helping everyone around us. Helping people. And I just want to say what you are doing is truly incredible. That's exciting.” 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was surprised and overwhelmed with her words while everyone in the room applauded her. Aishwarya then said, “What Aaradhya was telling me in the car is ‘Mumma this is truly so much more fulfilling, impactful, and meaningful.’ I said ‘Go and say it yourself.’ I am glad she gets it.”

Aishwarya wore a shimmery white and pink suit. Aaradhya wore a white top and denim pants. The actor cut a cake during the event, which was organized for cancer patients. 

Netizens reacted to the Aaradhya Bachchan’s first-ever public speech. One of the comments read, “Aishwarya raised such an amazing girl.” Another wrote, “She speaks exactly like Abhishek Bachchan.” Another wrote, “She sounds like Abhishek.” Another comment read, “her accent and confidence she got from Ash. Beautiful girl.” 

Meanwhile, a number of people wished Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her birthday and her husband and actor shared a picture on Instagram with a small birthday wish “Happy Birthday” with red heart emojis. From Katrina Kaif and Riteish Deshmukh to Booby Deol and Zoya Akhtar, many celebrities have wished Aishwarya on her special day.

