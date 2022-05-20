Aishwarya Rai gets brutally trolled for her accent at Cannes film festival

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes film festival 2022

Although Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is representing India at the International Cannes film festival with panache, her recent video from the festival gets scrutinised by netizens. Social media users have trolled the actress' accent, calling it 'fake' and 'wannabe,' and a few have even mocked her lips.

A video from the red carpet went viral where Aishwarya Rai acknowledged the media's appreciation of her red carpet looks, and she also introduced her designer Gaurav Gupta to the world.

Here's the video

As soon as the video surfaced, several netizens pointed out that Aishwarya's accent was fake, and she was sounding unreal. A user said, "That fake accent." Another user added, "What fake accent is talked about here?? She is on an international platform,,, can't afford to sound ghanchu out there." Another user asked, "Anyone else cringed at the fake accent?" Many of user pointed out that the actress has done terrible botox, and all her natural glow is gone. "Lots of repair done... Natural glow is gone... No more aishwarya rai," added a user. Another netizen added, "She has done Botox and her face looks too much cosmetic now! Sorry but she has lost the charm." A netizen said, "Fillers and Botox treatments gone wrong." A user certified, "She is looking so artificial."

Speaking about Cannes film festival, actor Deepika Padukone expressed immense pride in representing India at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film festival as one of the jury members. During the inauguration of the India pavilion at Cannes 2022 on Wednesday, Deepika spoke about how Indian cinema has come a long way. "I feel we have a long way to go as a country, I feel really proud to be here as an Indian and to be representing the country. But when we look back at 75 Years of Cannes, I have said earlier also that there have been only a handful of Indian films, and Indian talent that have been able to make it and I feel like collectively as a nation today we have it," she said.