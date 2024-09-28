Watch: Aishwarya Rai fixes Aaradhya's hair and makeup before IIFA Awards, netizens ask 'yeh school jaati hai ki nahi'

Before heading for IIFA Utsavam, Aishwarya Rai shared a warm moment with her daughter Aaradhya. However, their camaraderie left a few netizens miffed.

Aishwarya Rai attended the 24th IIFA Awards with her daughter Aaradhya. Before heading for IIFA Utsavam, a moment of mother-daughter has gone viral. In the video, Aaradhya is seen reaching the event venue with her mother in an electric car. Apart from her, there are many other people in this car.

As soon as they reached the venue, Aaradhya got down and went straight to her mother. As soon as Aish saw Aaradhya, the actress started fixing her makeup and was seen styling her hair with her hands. This style of Aishwarya clearly shows how possessive she is about her daughter's perfection. For the occasion, Aaradhya wore a designer white blazer, and Aishwarya looked dazzling in black and golden outfit.

As soon as the video was shared by Viral Bhayani, it went viral. Several netizens questioned Aaradhya's frequent trips with her mom. A netizen wrote, "Yeh school, tuition jaati hai ya nahi." Another netizen wrote, "Aishwarya is destroying her childhood." An internet user wrote, "School miss nahi hota hai uska." Another internet user wrote, "Doesn't Aradhya attend school? She is always seen at all events with her mother & her mother's friends. She should be hanging out with her peer group, not her mother's. It's not healthy."

Aishwarya took home the Best Actress (Tamil) award for her stunning portrayal of Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan II. The film won big at IIFA Utsavam 2024. Vikram secured the Best Actor (Tamil) award for his exceptional performance. After winning the award, Aishwarya said, "Each of them in my heart is nominated. And each of them is a winner because the audience has loved that piece of cinema. So thank you for your love. Thank you for your support."

Other major winners of the night included Rajinikanth’s Jailer, which won Best Picture (Tamil), and Nani, who took home the Best Actor (Telugu) award for Dasara. The IIFA Awards 2024 are set to be held on September 28, hosted by none other than Shah Rukh Khan, promising yet another unforgettable night of glamour and performances by stars like Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.