Watch: Aishwarya Rai has her first interaction with media amid divorce rumours as she returns from holiday, says...

Aishwarya Rai arrived back in Mumbai with daughter Aaradhya and had a brief interaction with the paps at the airport

Aishwarya Rai arrived back in Mumbai with daughter Aaradhya from New York late on Wednesday night. The mother-daughter duo had been in the Big Apple on a holiday as per reports but without Abhishek Bachchan accompanying them. The fact that this trip happened amid rumours that the star couple is headed for divorce only made more tongues wag. And while Aishwarya and the Bachchans have maintained stoic silence on the rumours, her interaction with the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport did generate some buzz.

On Wednesday night, paparazzi clicked Aishwarya and Aaradhya as they exited the Mumbai airport upon their return from New York. The actress wore black overalls, pairing it with a black long coat, while Aaradhya wore a pink sweater. The paps greeted Aishwarya, asking her about her trip and her well being. The actress responded with, “All good, thank you.”

Later, as she escorted Aaradhya to their car, Aishwarya stayed back and posed for a few pictures with paparazzi and a fan. She greeted the paps and blessed them for their greetings before driving away.

Fans praised her humility and grace while dealing with the paps at the airport, with many commenting ‘queen’ in the videos shared on various social media platforms. Many internet sleuths even attempted to decode if her ‘all good’ was a reference to the rumours about her and Abhishek’s divorce.

The rumours of Abhishek and Aishwarya’s divorce began last month when he liked a social media post about divorce and separation which happened to include a quote from one of Aishwarya’s friends. Then, Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding bash and did not pose with the rest of the Bachchan family. Many fans took this as some sort of a confirmation of the rumours. The family, however, has not responded on the matter in public.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.