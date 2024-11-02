Netizens express anger after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan skip wishing Aishwarya Rai on her birthday.

Aishwarya Rai celebrated her 51st birthday yesterday (November 1). While actresses like Kajol and Rakul Preet Singh wished the actress in a sweet post, her husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and family skipped wishing the actress on social media.

Aishwarya Rai’s fans expressed anger after they noticed that Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and family skipped wishing Aishwarya Rai on her birthday. A Reddit user shared a photo of Aishwarya standing with Abhishek, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan and wrote, “No post/wish from Abhishek Bachchan & family on Aishwarya’s 51st birthday, separation confirmed?”

Redditors flooded the comment section reacting to the post. One of the comments read, "Aish has every right to walk out if she feels unhappppy... same with AB junior....surely they have decided mutually so both must be happy now..." Another user wrote, "I want Aishwarya to get back to acting actively, just to piss off this family." Another user commented, "If all of this is true, a part of me is starting to get mad at Aishwarya. She’s not a doormat by any means. She had the guts to take on Salman. If she’s truly being treated this poorly - she needs to take a stand." Another comment read, "I think it is pretty much confirmed now OP. This is the first time Abhishek has not wished her."

While Amitabh Bachchan skipped wishing his daughter-in-law on her birthday, Aishwarya Rai shared a cute post on Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday which read, “Happy Birthday Pa-Dadaji (flower, cake and heart emojis) God Bless always (evil eye emoji).”

Meanwhile, Kajol shared a beautiful photo of Aishwarya on her Instagram stories and called her “the ever-stunning.” She wrote, “Happy Birthday to the ever-stunning @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb. Wishing you joy and love today and always!” Extending her wishes, Rakul Preet wrote, “Happy birthday, Aishwarya ma’am! Wishing you a wonderful day filled with joy and love. May this year bring you even more success and happiness!”

