Aishwarya Rai ends rumours of a family tiff after she shares a throwback pic featuring Amitabh Bachchan.

Since the separate appearances of Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan's family at Anant Ambani's wedding festivities, there have been rumour of family tiffs doing rounds on social media. However, now, the actress has finally put an end to it with her sweet birthday wish for her father-in-law on his birthday.

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 82nd birthday on October 11. The whole film industry came forward to extend their best wishes on the superstar's birthday. However, what caught everyone's attention was Aishwarya Rai's sweet birthday wish. Sharing a throwback picture of Aaradhya and Amitabh Bachchan, the actress wrote, "Happy Birthday Pa-Dadaji (flower, cake and heart emojis) God Bless always (evil eye emoji)."

Netizens took a sigh of relief as the actress put an end to the rumours of family tiff with her post which went viral in no time. One of the comments read, "and many said they are divorced now its a silence for them." Another comment read, "Omg look who Posted after so many months." Another wrote, "Aishwarya you are cute woman and have good manners."

When the Bachchan family arrived at Anant Ambani's wedding festivities, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan didn't join them for a family photo and were seen arriving at the venue alone. This sparked rumours of a tiff between the family. However, none of them ever said anything on the matter.

While Aishwarya Rai recently won the IIFA award for best actress for Ponniyin Selvan II, Amitabh Bachchan is basking in success for his movie Klaki 2898 AD. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film became the highest-grossing film of 2024 collecting Rs 1000 crore at the box office worldwide. The actor is now seen opposite Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan. The film marks their second collaboration together, however, it has opened to mixed responses from the audience. It will be interesting to see if it can emerge as a commercial success at the box office.

