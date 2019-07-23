Aishwarya Rai ends Instagram break to share appreciation post for Abhishek Bachchan and his team Jaipur Pink Panthers

It was just last year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her Instagram debut during her appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2018. Since then, she has been treating fans with her red carpet looks, moments with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and also with her family members. Aishwarya's presence on Instagram was the most-awaited and until now she has about 7.2 million followers. After wishing her mother Vrinda Rai on her birthday on May 23, the actor did not post anything.

Now exactly after two months, Aishwarya took to her Instagram page and shared a new post. She posted a series of photos of Abhishek clicked during Pro Kabaddi League match held between Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba. The match was won by Pink Panthers which is owned by Abhishek. The final score was 42-23. Aishwarya shared her husband's happy expressions during the match and wrote, "ATTABOYZ Yaaaaay PINK PANTHERRRSSS GOD BLESSSSS"

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, for about a month, Aishwarya and Abhishek along with their daughter Aaradhya were in the US for holidays. During the time they met up with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Now, they are back in the city and headed back to their respective work as well. On the professional front, Aishwarya has reportedly signed Mani Ratnam's film and the announcement is likely to take place soon.

While Abhishek's next film is by Anurag Basu and it's an anthology along with other Bollywood actors.