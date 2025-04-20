Aishwarya Rai has finally put an end to the ongoing divorce rumours and dropped a photo with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya. The photo went viral in no time.

Aishwarya Rai has finally ennded the divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, and it is nothing less than a treat for the actress' fans. On Sunday night, Aishwarya Rai shared a photo in which she is seen with Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya. The trio looks into the camera, and smile for the perfect picture. The Taal actress shared the photo on Instagram with a white heart in the caption.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was seen in Be Happy. On the other side, Aishwarya Rai was seen in Ponniyin Selvan series.