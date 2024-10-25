In a throwback video, Aishwarya Rai was asked a trick question to name the 'most beautiful woman', and the actress' answer impressed fans.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been making headlines over their divorce rumours. The actress is known for her wisdom, tackling even the trickiest situations or questions. Aishwarya fans have come across a video where she gracefully and smartly replied to Anushka Sharma's trick question.

In an old clip shared by one of Aishwarya Rai's fan pages, Anushka asked a question to Rai through an AV. The Sultan actress asked Jodhaa Akbar star if she believed she is the "most beautiful woman" in the world. Anushka added a twist to it by stating that she can't name her mother as the most 'beautiful woman'.

Known for his wit, Aishwarya heard the question calmly, and then she left everyone surprised by naming her and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter, Aaradhya, as the most beautiful woman. She said, "Hi Anushka, very tricky because you have taken my mother out of the equation, but for a question like this, you cannot take a mother out of me. So, I would like to say that beauty is definitely in the eyes of the beholder and this beholder can’t but help seeing beauty nowadays in the face and in the eyes that I completely gaze into all the time and I am unabashedly, obsessively in love with my daughter. So for me, at this point in time, Aaradhya. It’s all Aaradhya for sure."

When Nimrat Kaur called Abhishek Bachchan 'bloody lucky' for having Aishwarya Rai

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, in 2022, The Sarkar Raj actor said that when he's shooting outdoors, Aishwarya calls food for him. The actor asserted, "I’m very shy that way. I have certain quirks. If I’m on an outdoor shoot, my wife will call me in the evening, a normal husband-wife chat. She’ll say, ‘Have you eaten?’ I’ll say no. She’ll say, ‘Okay what do you want to eat?’ I’ll tell her. Then she will… I can’t call room service. Aishwarya has to call otherwise she knows I won’t eat.” After hearing this, Nimrat Kaur said, "How sweet… Lucky bloody people. Can you imagine?"

