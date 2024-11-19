Aishwarya Rai's old interview talking about her 'ideal man' goes viral amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are currently grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The couple’s silence on their divorce rumours has only added fuel to it. Amid this, the actress’ old interview talking about her ‘ideal man’ is now going viral.

In an old interview with Rediff, before her marriage to Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai described her ideal man. She said, “My ideal man should be madly in love with me because I won’t have it any other way. I am a total romantic at heart, so naturally, my ideal mate better be well-versed in the art of romance. Not flirting, but romance. And there is quite a difference. I dig dignity. It is rare and priceless in a world that’s so taken over by images and put-ons.”

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai fell in love with each other on the sets of the movie Dhai Akshar Prem Ke and their bond got deep with Umrao Jaan. However, after their film, Guru, Abhishek proposed to Aishwarya, and the tied the knot in 2007. The couple is now parents to a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. However, since their separate appearances at Anant Ambani’s wedding, their divorce rumours have been doing rounds on social media.

While Abhishek Bachchan was seen accompanying his father Amitabh Bachchan, mother Jaya Bachchan and sister Shweta Bachchan at the wedding, Aishwarya Rai was seen arriving at the venue along with her daughter Aaradhya. This sparked their divorce rumours as the actress didn’t be a part of the Bachchan family photograph at the wedding. However, neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek has yet addressed the divorce rumours.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai is currently on a break from acting and hasn't announced any of her projects since the success of Ponniyin Selvan II. The actress even won the Best Actress Award at IIFA Utsavam 2024 for her performance in Mani Ratnam's directorial.