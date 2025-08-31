Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan visit GSB Ganpati Pandal to seek Bappa's blessings - Watch viral video

The mother-daughter duo made their way through a crowd of devotees and were seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. They smiled graciously and even paused to take a few selfies with fans on their way to the pandal.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never misses the annual GSB Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai, and 2025 was no exception. During this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, she visited the GSB Ganpati Pandal accompanied by her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan on Sunday, August 31. Photos and videos from their visit have since gone viral on social media.

The former Miss World looked stunning in a white ethnic suit, with her hair left open. She completed her look with a subtle bindi on her forehead and bold red lipstick. Aaradhya, on the other hand, was dressed in a mustard yellow kurta set. The mother-daughter duo made their way through a crowd of devotees and were seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. They smiled graciously and even paused to take a few selfies with fans on their way to the pandal.

On the film front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the two Ponniyin Selvan films directed by Mani Ratnam. The epic Tamil historical action dramas collectively earned over Rs 800 crore at the global box office. While the first part released in September 2022, the second part hit theatres in April 2023.

Apart from Aishwarya, the Ponnyin Selvan movies featured a strong ensemble cast consisting of Vikram, Ravi Mohan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, R. Parthiban, Rahman, Lal, Vikram Prabhu and others. The first part even won four National Film Awards.

