Aishwarya Rai has been grabbing headlines due to her divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan and the couple's silence has only added to the rumours. Amid this, Aishwarya's comment on Amitabh Bachchan's blogging habits has gone viral.

Amitabh Bachchan is fond of keeping his fans updated with all his feelings and several aspects of his everyday life as a part of his interaction with them through his blogging habit. Aishwarya Rai, his daughter-in-law, once talked about Big B's blogging habit and said, "I have seen Pa's (Father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan) blog... how people interact with him with so much ease... as if they are just sitting beside him. Both Abhishek and I would love to blog but don't have enough time to dedicate to it. So for the time being, we will have the media as our communicator," as quoted by Bollywood Shaadis.

There was a time when Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's sweet bond was visible to the audience through their cute moments together like when Aishwarya jumped like a baby, clapped and cheered for his father-in-law while he received National Award for his performance in Paa. However, amid Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, netizens have noticed Big B ignoring Aishwarya in his big events and speeches.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours sparked again when Aishwarya arrived at Anant Ambani's wedding without Abhishek or the Bachchan family. While Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Nanda were seen posing together for a family photograph, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan posed separately for the paparazzi.

Not only this, Amitabh Bachchan's birthday monologue on KBC 16 had all his family members including Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli, but Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were missing from that too which further fueled rumours of something not right between Aishwarya and the Bachchan family. However, neither Aishwarya nor the Bachchan family has yet addressed the rumours.

