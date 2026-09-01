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Aishwarya Rai celebrates Raksha Bandhan with her brother's family and Aaradhya; netizens ask 'where is Abhishek Bachchan'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her family, with brother Aditya Rai sharing rare pictures featuring her, mother Vrinda Rai, sister-in-law Shrima Rai, daughter Aaradhya and cousins. Abhishek Bachchan's absence caught attention online.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 01, 2026, 04:40 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai celebrates Raksha Bandhan with her brother's family and Aaradhya; netizens ask 'where is Abhishek Bachchan'
Aishwarya Rai Rakhi celebrations
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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations may have been a private family affair, but pictures shared by her brother Aditya Rai and sister-in-law Shrima Rai have given fans a rare glimpse into the intimate gathering. The family came together for the festival, with Aishwarya seen alongside her mother Vrinda Rai, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, brother Aditya, Shrima and their children, Vihaan and Shivansh.

Aditya shared a family photograph on Instagram on August 31, capturing the celebration at the Rai household. In the picture, Aishwarya can be seen posing with Aditya and Shrima, along with their sons. Vrinda Rai is also part of the frame, with Aaradhya standing beside her grandmother and cousins, making the picture a warm snapshot of three generations of the family coming together.

However, one familiar face was noticeably missing from the family photograph - Aishwarya’s husband and Aaradhya’s father, Abhishek Bachchan. While the picture offered a glimpse of the actress' celebrations away from the spotlight, Abhishek's absence quickly caught the attention of social media users. One netizen asked, "Where is Abhishek Bachchan?", while another commented, "Abhishek should also have been there."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aditya Rai (@aditya_.rai)

Aishwarya has largely maintained a low profile in recent months, with her last major film appearance coming in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan films. The two-part Tamil historical epic, released in 2022 and 2023, featured an ensemble cast including Vikram, Karthi, Ravi Mohan and Trisha Krishnan. The films proved to be a major commercial success, collectively earning around Rs 840 crore worldwide.

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