Amid separation rumours, Aishwarya Rai's bold remark on divorce plans with Abhishek Bachchan goes viral.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been grabbing headlines due to their divorce rumours. The couple's silence on the matter has only exaggerated it. Amid this, Aishwarya's statement on divorce plans with Abhishek is going viral.

In 2009, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan appeared on the Oprah Winfrey show. The episode included footage of their wedding at the Bachchan home in Juhu, Mumbai, showing the large crowd excited to see the newlyweds. Abhishek then explained how Indian weddings last for seven to ten days with various rituals that conclude with the couple taking seven vows.

Oprah then questioned how hard it would be to get a divorce after grand ceremonies, to which Aishwarya gave a witty answer and said that they don’t even consider the possibility. "We don’t even try and entertain the thought," she said.

Oprah also asked them if they lived with their parents after marriage, replying to which Abhishek playfully turned the question back on Oprah, asking, “Do you live with your family? How does that work?” This made the audience laugh, and Aishwarya was impressed. Aishwarya then chimed that living with parents after marriage is a normal thing in India.

During the show, Abhishek Bachchan also revealed a rule of Jaya Bachchan that if they are in the city, the family must have at least one meal together each day. The divorce rumours between Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan started again after the couple's separate appearances at Anant Ambani's wedding. While Aishwarya arrived at the venue with her daughter Aaradhya, Abhishek Bachchan was seen accompanying her parents and posing for a family photo.

Aishwarya Rai's absence from the family photo had fans speculating that everything is not fine between the two. Recently, the reports of Abhishek Bachchan cheating on Aishwarya with his co-star Nimrit also went viral, however, neither Abhishek nor Nimrit has reacted to the rumours.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in the movie King. He will be playing the role of the antagonist opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which also stars Suhana Khan. Aishwarya Rai, on the other hand, was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan II and also won the IIFA award for Best Actress for her performance in the film.

