Aishwarya Rai's bizarre reaction to a question about Aaradhya Bachchan on IIFA Green Carpet, watch viral video

Aishwarya Rai's reaction to question about Aaradhya Bachchan on IIFA green carpet goes viral

Aishwarya Rai attended the IIFA Utsavam 2024 in Abu Dhabi with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The duo set some fashion goals with their black and white outfits at the green carpet. However, what caught the fans' attention was Aishwarya's reaction to a question about Aaradhya.

On Friday, when Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan posed for the paparazzi, a reporter asked Aishwarya a question about her daughter. The reporter said, "She's (Aaradhya) always with you, she's learning from the best!" However, even before the reporter could finish the question, Aishwarya interrupted the reporter and said, "Woah!! She's my daughter, she's always with me."

As soon as the video went viral on social media, some netizens were unhappy with Aishwarya Rai’s ‘bizzare’ reaction of shutting down a reporter. While some also questioned why Aaradhya is always tagging along with her mother instead of going to school and studying.

While Aishwarya Rai was seen wearing a black long shrug with golden embroidery, Aaradhya Bachchan was seen wearing a white coat with golden work in it which she paired with black pants. The mother-daughter duo graced the green carpet holding each other’s hand and the actress also obliged the paps with a selfie on their phones.

IIFA Utsavam 2024 brought together several Bollywood and South superstars. From Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, and Nandumuri Balakrishna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vikram, and Vicky Kaushal, several celebrities graced the green carpet on September 27. The three-day grand celebration will conclude on September 29. Aishwarya Rai won the Best Actress award for Ponniyin Selvan II and Mani Ratnam bagged the Best Director award.

The second day will see Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, and others taking over the stage to entertain the audience with their hosting skills. Not only this, Rekha is making a comeback to IIFA after a long time and is going to entertain the fans with a beautiful performance along with 150 dancers.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.