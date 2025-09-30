Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads at Paris Fashion Week as she walks the runway in dazzling shimmery black look: Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a dazzling return to the runway at Paris Fashion Week 2025 as the ambassador of a global beauty brand.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 07:37 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads at Paris Fashion Week as she walks the runway in dazzling shimmery black look: Watch
Image credit: Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again showcased why she is hailed as the eternal queen of the runway. Making a powerful comeback at Paris Fashion Week 2025 as the ambassador of a global beauty brand, the actress commanded the spotlight as she walked alongside leading Hollywood stars and international supermodels.

The former Miss World looked breathtaking in a striking black outfit adorned with sparkling diamond embellishments. The statement coat featured detailed diamond work on the sleeves and intricate designs on the back, while a bold diamond-and-emerald brooch elevated the elegance of her look. Staying true to her signature style, Aishwarya opted for her trademark red lips, perfectly balancing sophistication with a dash of glamour.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After her show-stopping walk, she joined fellow celebrities on stage, where the group posed together, creating unforgettable moments that lit up the evening.

Adding to the excitement around her appearance, a behind-the-scenes selfie of Aishwarya with Bridgerton star Simone Ashley went viral on social media just hours before the event. The two, dressed in chic black ensembles, posed in their vanity space while prepping for the runway. Simone shared the picture on Instagram, which quickly trended across platforms, further building anticipation for Aishwarya’s big return.

Accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya continues to be a regular at global fashion and film events. Her Paris Fashion Week presence this year not only reaffirmed her iconic status but also highlighted her enduring influence on international style and beauty conversations.

