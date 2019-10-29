Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to go 'Roman' way with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan for her 46th birthday

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to celebrate her 46th birthday on November 1, 2019. The actor along with Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan often heads abroad for birthday celebrations or else spend quality time with the whole family in Mumbai itself. This time Aishwarya and Abhishek have decided to take a break from their professional commitments and head to a foreign location for happy and private time with each other.

As per reports in Mid Day, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya will be travelling to Rome. Talking about the same, a source told the tabloid, "On Sunday, the Bachchans hosted a grand Diwali bash at home that went on till the wee hours of the morning. After a round of merry-making last night, Aishwarya, Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya will leave for Rome tonight. The doting husband has planned a week-long holiday, which will be a mix of business and pleasure. Aishwarya has an event lined up in the Italian capital on October 30 to mark her 20-year association with a Swiss watch brand."

The source further said, "It will be a dual celebration as the brand officials have arranged a special birthday gala for her, with Abhishek and Aaradhya in attendance. After that, the trio will explore Rome and possibly the Vatican City over the next three days. He has already zeroed in on an exotic venue where they will ring in Ash's birthday on the night of October 31. Last year too, he had hosted a surprise birthday bash in Mumbai after which the trio headed to Goa for a getaway."

After returning from Rome, the couple will be hosting a party for their friends too. The source concluded by saying, "Before they dive headlong into work, the couple will organise an intimate party for their friends on their return to the bay."