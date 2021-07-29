Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in monochrome picture, designer Manish Malhotra is all hearts

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is without a doubt one of the most stunning actresses of all time. The actress has done everything, from having netizens fawn over her with stunning photographs to wowing audiences with her films.

Previously, she had modelled for Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 calendar. Dabboo took to his Instagram and posted the photo.

The post was captioned as, '' When You Possess Light Within, You See It Externally Absolutely Radiant Aishwarya Rai Bachchan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb For #dabbooratnanicalendar''.

In this photo, she is wearing a jacket and is gazing directly into the camera. The actress wore her hair in beachy waves and wore her makeup flawlessly.

Manish Malhotra left multiple heart emojis in the comments area as soon as he published the photo. Netizens also took to the comment section and showered Aishwarya with love. One wrote “The only actress who is featuring in his calendar from last 20 years. Glad to see this ritual not breaking”. Another wrote, “absolutely beautiful.. I think for aish age is just a number and she is becoming more beautiful”. A third said, “She’s the bestttttttt”.

Aishwarya has been on Dabboo's calendar many times for the last 20 years. Take a look at some throwback shots-

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan.' She was last in 'Fanney Khan' in 2018.