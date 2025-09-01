Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Mumbai Ganpati darshan with daughter Aaradhya, fans rush for selfies: Watch viral video

In videos from the event, Aishwarya was seen holding Aaradhya close and guiding her through the crowd. The two greeted fans warmly, smiled for the cameras, and even stopped to pose for selfies before entering the pandal.

Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are in full swing in Bollywood, and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan joined the celebrations in Mumbai along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The mother-daughter duo was spotted at the famous Gaud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Ganeshotsav pandal, seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

In videos from the event, Aishwarya was seen holding Aaradhya close and guiding her through the crowd. The two greeted fans warmly, smiled for the cameras, and even stopped to pose for selfies before entering the pandal. Aishwarya looked graceful in a white ethnic suit, complemented by bold red lipstick and a small bindi. Aaradhya looked cheerful in a mustard-yellow kurta set. They also posed with folded hands in front of the Ganpati idol.

Aishwarya is known to visit the GSB Ganpati celebrations every year. In 2023, she attended the event with Aaradhya and her mother, Brinda Rai. This year, however, Abhishek Bachchan was not present.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s Marriage

Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007 in a star-studded wedding. They welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. Recently, the family was spotted together at the airport after a holiday. The couple posed with a fan, and the photo quickly went viral on social media.

Aishwarya Rai’s Latest Work

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s blockbuster historical drama Ponniyin Selvan II, alongside Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and others. The film was a commercial success, earning over ₹344 crore worldwide. While she has not announced her next project yet, her fans are eagerly waiting for her return to the big screen.