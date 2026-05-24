Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the show at Cannes 2026 closing ceremony in dramatic feathered white pantsuit, see viral photos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again commanded the global fashion spotlight at the closing ceremony of Cannes Film Festival 2026, making a striking appearance in a bold white ensemble by Chinese designer Cheney Chan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet at the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival 2006, wearing an all-white structured suit by Chinese designer Cheney Chan. The designer shared a series of pictures on Instagram on Sunday, which featured the actor posing in front of the photographers. The outfit comprised a white blouse and white trousers with an intricate lace design on the sides. It was complemented with the white voluminous feather boa and matching accessories.

Bachchan, who has represented L'Oreal Paris at Cannes since 2003 as a global brand ambassador, kept her hair open in waves and opted for pinkish shades in makeup, as she attended the festival, which concluded on Saturday. Chan explained the thoughts behind the design in the caption of the post, which read, "@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb in a custom Cheney Chan Private look for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival."

"For the Cannes red carpet, Cheney Chan reimagines formal tailoring through a dialogue between structure and instinct. Sharp suiting elements are softened through movement and texture, creating a silhouette suspended between reality and fantasy. The sculptural cat-ear shawl introduces a sense of mystery and duality—embodying both elegance and an untamed spirit. Framing the body through dramatic feathered forms and fluid lines, the look explores the tension between restraint and freedom", the designer further added.

"Inspired by Cheney Chan Private’s signature Feng Ya Qi silhouette, graceful Eastern forms are reinterpreted through modern couture construction. Balancing masculine tailoring with poetic softness, the design embraces a contemporary vision of femininity—powerful yet gentle, disciplined yet instinctive. Like a quiet force, true presence never asks for attention—it simply owns the room", Chan concluded.

Bachchan made her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 on Friday, wearing a sculptural blue gown by designer Amit Aggarwal. Her outfit, called Luminara, was a couture piece built around the concept of light in motion, with the design translating light as energy, movement, and force through sculptural construction and engineered craftsmanship.

In the evening, she changed into a pink gown with floral detailing and a flowing sheer cape by Sophie Couture for the "Lights On Women's Worth" event, which was also attended by Longoria, Ariana Greenblatt, Amy Jackson and others. She was accompanied by her 14-year-old daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who wore a satin red gown as she posed for the pictures.

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