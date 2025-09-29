ICSE, ISC Exam Date Sheet 2026 expected soon at cisce.org, know how to download CISCE 10th, 12th timetable online
Varun Dhawan stays calm as his driver allegedly abuses man after minor crash; fans hail actor’s reaction: Watch
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik apologises for calling Tanya Mittal ‘chep’, clarifies he ‘didn’t mean it that way’
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the limelight in chic pantsuit, steps out with daughter Aaradhya at Paris Fashion Week: Watch
Video of Pakistan's Mohsin Naqvi exiting Dubai Stadium with Asia Cup Trophy after India's refusal goes viral, WATCH
Will Israel accept Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan? Will Hamas lay down arms?
Government appoints Shirish Chandra Murmu as RBI Deputy Governor for three years
Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday signs his second project with THIS filmmaker: Report
'Lost on border, lost in field too': Sports Minister Mansukh Madaviya's dig at Pakistan after India win Asia Cup 2025
Deadline Alert for Govt employees: How choosing between UPS and NPS will affect your retirement benefits
BOLLYWOOD
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya made a stylish appearance in Paris ahead of the L’Oréal Paris show at Paris Fashion Week.
Paris Fashion Week has just begun, but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya grabbed attention even before the runway lights came on. The duo was spotted in Paris ahead of the much-anticipated Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris show, turning a hotel entrance into their own glamorous stage.
At 51, Aishwarya proved once again why she remains a fashion icon. She stepped out in a sharp pantsuit with wide-legged trousers, a crisp white shirt, and a blazer adorned with golden chain details on both sides. Black stilettos, oversized sunglasses, and soft glam makeup with a nude lip completed her elegant look, while her signature voluminous waves added the finishing touch.
#AishwaryaRaiBachchan spotted in Paris for L'Oréal show #LOrealParis pic.twitter.com/YC4skBfTDC— Raja (@RajaNunia2) September 28, 2025
Aaradhya, on the other hand, brought youthful energy with her outfit. The 13-year-old rocked a double-denim style, pairing an oversized jacket with slouchy jeans, balanced with a white-and-green top for a playful edge.
She is not just the most beautiful woman in the world but also the kind soul and humble with everyone -She is listen to her ( fan ) and wipe her tears.
Yeah she’s AISHWARYA RAI #AishwaryaRai #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/7uu1d3m20L— SALWAN (@Saline_7) September 29, 2025
Their chic appearance comes just as Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 kicks off from September 29 to October 7, featuring fashion powerhouses like Saint Laurent, Chanel, and Weinsanto. Aishwarya is set to walk for L’Oréal Paris on September 30, with the show livestreamed globally on YouTube.