Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the limelight in chic pantsuit, steps out with daughter Aaradhya at Paris Fashion Week: Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya made a stylish appearance in Paris ahead of the L’Oréal Paris show at Paris Fashion Week.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 12:50 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the limelight in chic pantsuit, steps out with daughter Aaradhya at Paris Fashion Week: Watch
Image credit: Instagram
    Paris Fashion Week has just begun, but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya grabbed attention even before the runway lights came on. The duo was spotted in Paris ahead of the much-anticipated Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris show, turning a hotel entrance into their own glamorous stage.

    At 51, Aishwarya proved once again why she remains a fashion icon. She stepped out in a sharp pantsuit with wide-legged trousers, a crisp white shirt, and a blazer adorned with golden chain details on both sides. Black stilettos, oversized sunglasses, and soft glam makeup with a nude lip completed her elegant look, while her signature voluminous waves added the finishing touch.

    Aaradhya, on the other hand, brought youthful energy with her outfit. The 13-year-old rocked a double-denim style, pairing an oversized jacket with slouchy jeans, balanced with a white-and-green top for a playful edge.

    Their chic appearance comes just as Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 kicks off from September 29 to October 7, featuring fashion powerhouses like Saint Laurent, Chanel, and Weinsanto. Aishwarya is set to walk for L’Oréal Paris on September 30, with the show livestreamed globally on YouTube.

