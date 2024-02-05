Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shuts down divorce rumours with sweet birthday post for Abhishek Bachchan: ‘Shine on’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes her husband Abhishek Bachchan with a sweet birthday post.

Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his 48th birthday today (February 5). There have been several rumours about Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai getting a divorce, however, the actress has quashed the rumours with her sweet birthday post for her husband on social media.

On Monday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram and shared a couple of photos with Abhishek Bachchan and also penned a sweet note for him. In the first photo, Aishwarya, Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan posed for a selfie as they twinned in red outfits. The second picture showed a close-up image of a young Abhishek smiling as he looked away from the camera. The black and white photo was a candid one.

Besides the pictures, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also penned a small note wishing Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday, which read, "(Musical notes and sparkles emojis) Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday (confetti ball and rainbow emojis) with much happiness, love, calm, peace and good health God Bless (nazar amulet, rainbow and heart with ribbon emojis). Shine on! (glowing star emoji)."

Netizens were happy to see Aishwarya Rai's birthday post for Abhishek. One of the comments read, "Girl ended divorce rumours." Another wrote, "Thanks for clearing the divorce rumours, my nani was quite anxious." Another user wrote, "Slap to those who spread rumours about their divorce."

Shweta Bachchan also shared a photo of herself and Abhishek from their childhood to wish her brother. The vintage photo featured Abhishek and baby Shweta reclining on a sofa, eating what seems like lollipops. Besides the pic, she wrote, "It's not - if you know you know; it's only you know and I know...it's your Big Day Little brother - hope you enjoy the song...love you." Responding to the post, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Love you. (A hugging emoticon).

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Ghoomer along with Saiyami Kher. Helmed by R Balki, the film also starred Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. On the other hand, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film Ponniyin Selvan - 2, which gathered massive responses from the audience.

Read Aishwarya Rai marks her first appearance at Cannes 2023, steals limelight in shimmery green kaftan gown