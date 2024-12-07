As Aishwarya Rai's pictures from a recent event went viral, netizens were quick to notice Aaradhya, who stood right next to her mother.

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently attended a wedding ceremony with her husband Abhishek Bachchan, rubbishing divorce rumours circulating online. Another set of pictures has recently surfaced on the internet wherein she posed with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, and her mother, Brinda Rai. In the pictures, the actress wore a pink embellished lehenga, looking no less than a diva.

Soon, the pictures went viral, and netizens were quick to notice Aaradhya, who stood right next to her mother. Aaradhya looked pretty in a yellow lehenga, which she accessorised with a potli bag. What caught the major attention of the eagle-eyed netizens was her height. A section of people noticed how she had grown over the last few years and turned almost as tall as her mother.

A fan posted now-and-then pictures of the mother-daughter duo and wrote, “Aaradhya grown as tall as Aishu.” The fan compared the two pictures of Aishwarya and Aaradhya, one from 2012 with the recent one. In the old picture, Aishwarya carried little Aaradhya in her arms. Social media users showered love as the comment section was filled with red heart emojis. Most recently, Aishwarya celebrated Aaradhya's 13th birthday on November 16, 2024. She posted the birthday pictures on Instagram with the caption that read, “You're officially a teenager, Aaradhya”.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan fell in love on the sets of Umrao Jaan in 2006. Began as a friendship, but their relationship transcended to love as they worked together on several other films. They tied the knot in a traditional South Indian wedding at the Bachchan residence in April 2007. Aaradhya was born on November 16, 2011. On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II. Abhishek, on the other hand, last featured in Shoojit Sircar’s I Want To Talk.