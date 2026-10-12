Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares unseen photo of 'pa-dadaji' Amitabh Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya on his birthday

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 84th birthday on October 11. On Sunday late night, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her father-in-law by sharing a cute photo of him with his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Wishing legendary actor and her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan, on his 84th birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan penned an adorable post on Instagram. "Happy Birthday dearest Pa-Dadajiii (heart emojis) Love and God Bless always," she wrote along with sharing a sweet photograph of her daughter Aaradhya with Big B, showcasing the "dada-poti" bond.

On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan stepped out of his residence Jalsa to greet a large gathering of fans on his 84th birthday, continuing the tradition of meeting admirers who assemble every year to catch a glimpse of him. Fans were seen sporting looks inspired by Bachchan's iconic characters from several of his films, while others carried placards bearing birthday wishes for the megastar.

Bachchan, one of Indian cinema's most celebrated stars, has enjoyed a career spanning more than five decades, with landmark films such as Deewaar, Don, Zanjeer, Sholay, Agneepath, Black and Piku. He also remains a popular television personality as the host of the long-running quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The superstar is currently seen hosting KBC 18.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Bachchan will be seen next in the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. The 84-year-old actor will reprise his role of Ashwatthama, the character he essayed in the first part that earned Rs 615 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1042 crore at the worldwide box office in 2024. The Nag Ashwin directorial also featured Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan.

Amitabh Bachchan has also completed shooting the legal drama Section 84, but the film remains unreleased. It also features Abhishek Banerjee, Nimrat Kaur, and Diana Penty in the leading roles and has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. Dasgupta and Bachchan have previously worked together in the 2014 psychological thriller TV miniseries Yudh and the 2016 mystery thriller film Te3n.

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