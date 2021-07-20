Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares poster of her magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan', fans 'eagerly wait' for film's release

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is truly the queen of Bollywood and her fans definitely believe so. The actress who was last seen in ‘Fanney Khan’ (2018) is all set to make her comeback with Mani Ratnam's Tamil-language historical drama ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ that will release n 2022.

The star-studded magnum opus features an ensemble of actors like Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others.

Reportedly, the film will be made in two parts. Aishwarya on Tuesday (July 20) shared the poster of the movie on her Instagram handle. “The Golden Era comes to Life. Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan PS1,” she captioned the post.

Aishwarya’s fans went gaga over the news and expressed their excitement in the comments. “Congratulations Queen At the age of 47 years .. you are doing most expensive film of Indian cinema Queen in true senses,” wrote one user while another commented, “Wow Great ! Really it's A Golden Era”. A third user commented, "Wow, eagerly waiting,” while a fourth one wrote, “Eagerly waiting Nandini devi.”

‘Ponniyin Selvan’ is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. The book is about the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

Mani Ratnam has co-written the screenplay of the film with Elango Kumaravel. The film's music has been scored by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.

Mani Ratnam and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has previously created magic together in films such as ‘Guru’, ‘Raavan’ and ‘Iruvar’.

In an earlier interview with The Hindu, when asked about having to do a lot of research for her character in the film and also work on the Tamil language, she said, “Working with him (Mani) is like going back to school, and whatever you’re saying goes with the territory.”

Meanwhile, Ratnam is waiting for the release of the Tamil film anthology "Navarasa", which he has co-produced with Jayendra Panchapakesan. The film will premiere on Netflix on August 6.