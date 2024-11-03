In an interview, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan disclosed that she turned down the offer because she was not cast opposite her husband Abhishek Bachchan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone shared the screen in Farah Khan's Happy New Year, released in 2014. The film also featured Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, and Vivaan Shah. Interestingly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also approached for a role in the movie.

In an interview, she disclosed that she turned down the offer because she was not cast opposite her husband. While speaking to NDTV, Aishwarya Rai stated, "Yes, I was offered the film, and it did seem like quite a fun trip. I knew we would have a blast doing it, and it was going to be a fun experience." She added, “We wouldn’t be cast opposite each other. It would be really, really weird, right? That’s why I had to decline it."

The video of her interview is going viral on social media, one of the netizens wrote, "Simple reason she sacrificed her career for Abhishek.. sadly he ended up playing supporting roles." The second one said, "Men eventually bring you to their level, high or low depends on the man." The third one said, "The real reason was because SRK was the main lead & Abhishek was a second lead. She would play Deepika’s role which would make her main female lead. This wouldn’t go down well with Abhishek hence she said no. In Dhoom she didn’t play Abhishek’s love interest yet she did that film because Abhishek was the protagonist's main lead while Hrithik being antagonist's main lead so no fragile ego to hurt there."

For the unversed, reports say that Abhishek Bachchan has cheated on his wife Aishwarya with his Dasvi co-star, Nimrat Kaur. For the first time, Nimrat has now broken her silence and addressed these rumours and said it's impossible to stop gossip.

According to The Times of India, while addressing the dating rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat said, "I could have done anything, and people would still say what they want. It is not possible to stop such gossip, and I prefer to focus on my work.”

Nimrat’s clarification followed the viral Reddit post that alleged Abhishek was having an extramarital affair with her. Fans have also criticised Abhishek for supposedly being disloyal to his wife.

