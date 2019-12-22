Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's wish for parents' 50th wedding anniversary show she has always been a spitting image of her mom

It's been more than two years since Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai passed away. The actor on every occasion remembers him and shares his photos on her Instagram page. Moreover, on Krishnaraj Ji's birth anniversary, Aishwarya along with her mom Vrinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan spend their day at an NGO which create awareness about cleft lips. She even shares about the awareness and spreads positivity via her Instagram posts.

Today, Aishwarya's parents Krishnaraj Rai and Vrinda Rai celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. On the occasion of the same, the actor took to her Instagram page and shared a vintage photo of her parents from their younger days. In the photo, both are seen smiling beautifully while posing together. Going by the photo, we can say that Aishwarya is a spitting image of her mom Vrinda.

The actor captioned the post stating, "LOVE YOU ETERNALLY...and Beyond...ALWAYS ALLLLWAYS HAPPY 50th ANNIVERSARY MY GOLDEN ANGELS"

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, while talking about her campaign with an NGO, Aishwarya said in a statement, "I am so touched with Smile Train India’s gesture to celebrate my father’s birthday as the Day of Smiles. I hope all of you come together and contribute to their efforts in every way, especially their Right To Smile pledge campaign. Together we can help every child smile."

On the work front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Tamil historical drama film titled Ponniyin Selvan which will be helmed by Mani Ratnam. In the film, the actor is likely to play a double role.