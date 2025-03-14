Aishwarya Rai grabbed headlines just yesterday after she was visibly absent from the Bachchan family's Holika Dahan festivities. In the photo that Shweta Bachchan shared, only Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were seen celebrating.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's relationship, despite their joint public appearances, has remained under the scanner for the past few months. The controversy around their marriage refuses to die down. Every little thing that this Bollywood couple does is grabbing headlines. Amid this, an old video of Aishwarya Rai, originally posted by her in November, was re-shared by L'Oréal Paris and is going viral on social media. In the video, Aishwarya Rai could be seen inspiring people to stand up for their own worth. The video shared by L'Oréal Paris is part of the Stand Up Against Street Harassment Training Program.

In the viral video, Aishwarya Rai could be seen inspiring women to take a stand for themselves and not fall prey to street harassment. In the video, she says, "Street harassment, how to deal with it? Avoid eye contact? No. Look the problem directly in the eyes. Hold your head high. Feminine and feminist. My body, my worth. Never compromise your worth. Do not doubt yourself. Stand up for your worth. Don’t blame your dress or your lipstick. Street harassment is never your fault."

Aishwarya Rai's video is going viral, especially amid growing rumours surrounding her divorce from Abhishek Bachchan. The actress grabbed headlines just yesterday after she was visibly absent from the Bachchan family's Holika Dahan festivities. In the photo that Shweta Bachchan shared, only Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were seen celebrating.



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce rumours first started in July 2024 when the actress attended Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant sans the Bachchan family.

