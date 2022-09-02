Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's doppelganger Aashita Singh takes internet by a storm, check out photos

. Aashita frequently posts little clips of her lip-syncing to well-known Bollywood songs and lines, some of which are from Aishwarya Rai's movies.

Aishwarya Rai is well recognised for her beauty and these days, Aashita Singh, is becoming more well-known these days for her facial similarities to Aishwarya's from when she first entered the industry. Aashita frequently posts little clips of her lip-syncing to well-known Bollywood songs and lines, some of which are from Aishwarya's movies and songs.

On Instagram, Aashita has an incredible 2,50,000 followers. Aashita mouthed one of Kajol's lines from the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in her most recent Instagram video. In the comments, she was referred to by many as "Ash."

Check out her viral posts here:

For the unversed, a behind-the-scenes image of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini from Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selven has appeared on social media as moviegoers wait for the release of the movie. The diva epitomises elegance in her role as a regal princess, complete with a silk saree and ornate gold jewellery. This monumental work was inspired by the same-titled novel written by Kalki Krishnamurthy in 1955. The historical drama, which will be released on September 30 this year, is produced by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaranunder.

Vikram will play Aditya Karikalan, Karthi will play Vanthiyathevan, Trisha will play Kundavai, and Jayam Ravi will play Arunmozhi Varman. Other notable actors include Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Called by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, Ponniyin Selvan will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.

The film has the best in business handling each of its departments. A R Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and the cinematography is by Ravi Varman. National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani oversees production design while Mani Ratnam`s trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling its editing.

In an earlier interview, Aishwarya Rai, who has already worked with Mani Ratnam on multiple projects, including Iruvar, Raavan, and Guru, discussed her thoughts about working with him once more. In an interview with Film Companion, the actress talked candidly about her time spent working with Ratnam and expressed her gratitude for being given the opportunity to be a part of his vision.

She said, “When he came and he shared and he said, ‘You know this is something I wanted to make right at the beginning’. I’m like I’m so privileged and so blessed that he asked me to be a part of his dream. I think just to begin at that in itself is so fulfilling. And then of course the experience has been superlative as always and you work with a talent like him and the talent that he naturally brings together each and every time”.