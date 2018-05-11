Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's debut Instagram post has an Aamir Khan connect

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan copies Aamir Khan's unique Instagram strategy for her Instagram debut ahead of her Cannes 2018 appearance

B-Town's very own diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who will soon be seen walking the red carpet at Cannes 2018, gave her fans a sweet surprise when they got to know that she'll be making her debut on social media with the photo sharing platform Instagram on May 11. The actress has always maintained that she doesn't want to be in the rat race of gatheing social media followers but finally, on being coaxed by her team and her friends from the industry, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress gave in. While her Instagram account remained fairly inactive for most part of the day, it was in the latter half of Friday that the actress started sharing a series of images, which surely have an Aamir Khan connect.

Why do we say so? Well, looks like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has replicated Aamir Khan's Instagram strategy to mark her debut on the social networking platform with a series of 9 grid images. Aamir Khan is well known in the country as a marketing maverick. It was no surprise when the actor created a frenzy as he marked his debut on Instagram in March 14 this year. Trust Aamir to do things differently, and the actor adopted a never seen before marketing strategy for his Instagram debut. Aamir resorted to posting 9 grids of puzzles in a row baffling social media users. The idea comes to perspective as one visits Aamir's Instagram page, only then can a user see the complete collage of picture consisting of 9 grids.

Known to be a trend setter in the Indian film industry, Aamir now had former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan replicating his idea.Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marked her Instagram debut on Friday and the actress chose to follow the footsteps of Aamir Khan. Going the Aamir Khan way, Aishwarya posted a series of 9 grids which completed the picture collage. She shared a series of broken images with the caption, "And I was born...again..."

Here's what the complete picture looks like:

Another similarity between Aishwarya and Aamir's debut Instagram post is that both their first picture on the platform had their kids with them. While Aamir shared a picture with his son Azad, Aishwarya shared a heart-warming moment of her, holding her baby daughter Aaradhya in her arms.

Check out Aamir's first Instagram post here:

Meanwhile, Aishwarya has already reached the French Riviera to walk the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival for L'Oreal. The actress has been grabbing the eyeballs for her Instagram debut and her upcoming appearance at Cannes 2018 since the past few days and we can't wait to witness what will be her first look from her first day. Watch this space...