Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's debut Instagram post has an Aamir Khan connect

Headlines

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM Biren Singh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Food that can keep you hydrated

10 ways to remove face tan naturally

Popular wives of foreign cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Ameesha Patel reveals what she wishes to change in her and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: ‘I would edit…’

VD meets DQ: Vijay Deverakonda wishes Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha earns more than Liger, fans react

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's debut Instagram post has an Aamir Khan connect

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan copies Aamir Khan's unique Instagram strategy for her Instagram debut ahead of her Cannes 2018 appearance

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 11, 2018, 11:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

B-Town's very own diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who will soon be seen walking the red carpet at Cannes 2018, gave her fans a sweet surprise when they got to know that she'll be making her debut on social media with the photo sharing platform Instagram on May 11. The actress has always maintained that she doesn't want to be in the rat race of gatheing social media followers but finally, on being coaxed by her team and her friends from the industry, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress gave in. While her Instagram account remained fairly inactive for most part of the day, it was in the latter half of Friday that the actress started sharing a series of images, which surely have an Aamir Khan connect. 

Why do we say so? Well, looks like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has replicated Aamir Khan's Instagram strategy to mark her debut on the social networking platform with a series of 9 grid images. Aamir Khan is well known in the country as a marketing maverick. It was no surprise when the actor created a frenzy as he marked his debut on Instagram in March 14 this year. Trust Aamir to do things differently, and the actor adopted a never seen before marketing strategy for his Instagram debut. Aamir resorted to posting 9 grids of puzzles in a row baffling social media users. The idea comes to perspective as one visits Aamir's Instagram page, only then can a user see the complete collage of picture consisting of 9 grids. 

Known to be a trend setter in the Indian film industry, Aamir now had former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan replicating his idea.Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marked her Instagram debut on Friday and the actress chose to follow the footsteps of Aamir Khan. Going the Aamir Khan way, Aishwarya posted a series of 9 grids which completed the picture collage. She shared a series of broken images with the caption, "And I was born...again..."

Here's what the complete picture looks like:

Another similarity between Aishwarya and Aamir's debut Instagram post is that both their first picture on the platform had their kids with them. While Aamir shared a picture with his son Azad, Aishwarya shared a  heart-warming moment of her, holding her baby daughter Aaradhya in her arms. 

Check out Aamir's first Instagram post here:

Meanwhile, Aishwarya has already reached the French Riviera to walk the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival for L'Oreal. The actress has been grabbing the eyeballs for her Instagram debut and her upcoming appearance at Cannes 2018 since the past few days and we can't wait to witness what will be her first look from her first day. Watch this space...

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali commenting on her blunt nature: ‘I have your truth’

Pakistan star strongly reacts to fake remark on Team India, slams fan for 'spreading hate'

'Suryakumar Yadav and...': Ex-BCCI selector names two prime contenders for middle-order at Asia Cup

Uttarakhand: Massive landslide damages 12 houses pushing 80 individuals to homelessness

'Oh My Gadar': Akshay Kumar celebrates OMG 2, Gadar 2 success, thanks viewers for 'greatest week in Indian film history'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE