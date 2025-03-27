After the minor collision, the bus driver stopped to check, but a bouncer from the bungalow reportedly came and slapped him.

On Wednesday evening, March 26, a video surfaced on social media showing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's car being hit by a BEST bus in Mumbai. The incident quickly caught the attention of fans, who expressed concern for the safety of the beloved actress, who is also Abhishek Bachchan's wife and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter-in-law.

According to a report by The Free Press Journal, the minor collision occurred near Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow on Juhu Tara Road. However, it led to a scuffle, during which a bouncer reportedly slapped the bus driver. Later, the staff at the bungalow apologized, and the driver chose not to go to the police.

According to the sources, a BEST bus (number 8021, route 231) had just left the Juhu bus depot when it lightly touched a luxury car (MH02-GG-5050) near Amitabh Bachchan’s residence. The bus driver stopped to check, but a bouncer from the bungalow reportedly came and slapped him.

The driver called the police by dialing 100 and reported the incident. When the police arrived, the bungalow supervisor apologized for the bouncer's actions. After the apology, the driver chose not to take legal action and proceeded on his way to Santacruz station.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the two Ponniyin Selvan films directed by Mani Ratnam. The epic Tamil historical action dramas collectively earned over Rs 800 crore at the global box office. While the first part released in September 2022, the second part hit theatres in April 2023.

Aishwarya's last Bollywood release was the 2018 musical comedy Fanney Khan, which also starred Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the leading roles. Directed by Atul Manjrekar, the film bombed at the box office and couldn't even recover its budget. Fanney Khan earned just Rs 20 crore gross worldwide against its budget of Rs 38 crore.