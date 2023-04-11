Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rolls her eyes at Abhishek Bachchan, gets angry at Navya Naveli Nanda, watch viral video

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Sikander Kher

An old video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan getting angry at her husband Abhishek Bachchan and niece Navya Naveli Nanda has resurfaced on the internet and is currently going viral on social media. The video was originally shared by a Reddit user.

The video is from last year when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Sikander Kher had all accompanied Abhishek Bachchan to watch Jaipur Pink Panthers play in the Pro Kabaddi League.

In the viral video, Abhishek Bachchan can be seen telling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan something after which she apparently 'eye-rolls'. Later, Navya Naveli Nanda appears to speak to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan but the actress seemingly gets angry at her too. Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher's son Sikander Kher was also seen sitting with the Bachchan family.

Actress Pooja Hegde and Aishwarya and Abhishek’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan can also be seen in the video.

Here's the video

The video has resurfaced and is going viral on social media. Many users in the comment section wrote how Sikandar looked “so awkward" in the video. One user said, "Awkward moment for Sikandar and Pooja. Navya also rolled her eyes," while another commented, "I completely saw that Navya was like ‘chill. Bruh.'"

In other news, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently grabbed headlines as she attended Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) fashion gala in Mumbai.

The event also had Salman Khan in attendance. A photo also went viral on social media which showed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan in the same frame after more than two decades.