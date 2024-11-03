A video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in which she can be heard talking about the Miss World 1994 winning moment and her reaction is going viral.

Aishwarya Rai was already a well-known figure in the entertainment industry before her acting debut in Iruvar. In 1994, she participated in the Femina Miss India pageant, where she secured the first runner-up position, losing the title to Sushmita Sen.

That same year, she made India proud by winning the Miss World crown. Now, a video of her in which she can be talking about the winning moment and her reaction is going viral. The actress mentioned that they had rehearsed to perfect certain expressions during the pageant.

The video of her interview is going viral. One of the fans wrote, "her beauty is back after leaving in-laws." The second one said, "God how beautiful is she." The third one said, "She’s so gorgeous and eloquent." The fourth one said, "Though I agree she is very beautiful, but since Miss India till date her accent is so off putting."

For the unversed, reports say that Abhishek Bachchan has cheated on his wife Aishwarya with his Dasvi co-star, Nimrat Kaur. For the first time, Nimrat has now broken her silence and addressed these rumours and said it's impossible to stop gossip.

According to The Times of India, while addressing the dating rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat said, "I could have done anything, and people would still say what they want. It is not possible to stop such gossip, and I prefer to focus on my work.”

Nimrat’s clarification followed the viral Reddit post that alleged Abhishek was having an extramarital affair with her. Fans have also criticised Abhishek for supposedly being disloyal to his wife.