Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on why she's not offered ‘roles with depth’ like PS-II in Bollywood: ‘I think one of the most…’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently walked the red carpet at Cannes 2023 as the brand ambassador of Loreal Paris. The actress made heads turn with her stunning outfits and before walking the red carpet, the actress shed light on why she’s not offered ‘roles with depth’ like PS-II in Bollywood.

In an interview with Film Companion, when asked why she doesn’t get a ‘role with depth and complexity’ like in PS-II in Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan replied, “Well that's a silent question I think everybody normally ends up asking. We are all creative people, when something turns out so good and feels so right, creatively for the people working on it, as well as for the audience, that's the response it evokes. I think one of the most beautiful and most rewarding moments is when questions like these arise for the actors, the leading ladies...”

She further went on to heap praise on Ponniyin Selvan 2 director Mani Ratnam and said, “There's a reason we salute Mani Ratnam and directors like him, who do creative work like this, and that's why it is such a pleasure for us as artistes to work with them, and to come away with results like this and movies like this, where we are proud of the work we have done. We feel immensely satisfied and Ponniyin Selvan has definitely been immensely satisfying for all of us.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s performance was widely appreciated by the audience. Abhishek Bachchan also lauded his wife’s performance and called it ‘career best’. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “#PS2 is simply fantastic. At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team Mani Ratnam, Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of Mrs. Her best by far. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan.”

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan 2 is a direct sequel to a period drama based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular historical novel ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. Other than Aishwarya Rai, the movie also stars Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Jayaram. Released on April 28, the movie had a blockbuster run at the theatres and has earned Rs 327.36 crore worldwide at the box office.

