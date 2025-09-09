Aishwarya Rai Bachchan moves Delhi High Court to protect publicity, personality rights, seeks action against...

As Akshay Kumar turns 58, here’s a look at 8 of his career-defining Bollywood films
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on Tuesday, urged the Delhi High Court to protect her personality rights and to restrain certain persons from unauthorisedly using her name, images, and AI-generated pornographic content. Justice Tejas Karia orally hinted that he would pass an ad-interim order cautioning the defendants.
Aishwarya Rai moves Delhi HC to protect personality rights
Senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for Aishwarya Rai, said the actor seeks to enforce her publicity and personality rights and contended that some completely unreal intimate photographs were being circulated on the internet.
"There can be no right in their favour to use her images, likeness, or persona. A gentleman is collecting money merely by putting my name and face," Mr. Sethi argued. "Her name and likeness is being used to satisfy someone's sexual desires. This is very unfortunate," he said.
Aishwarya Rai seeks action against AI-generated obscene content
Aishwarya Rai was also represented through advocates Pravin Anand and Dhruv Anand. The high court listed the matter for further proceedings before the joint registrar on November 7 and before the court on January 15, 2026.
