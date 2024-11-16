Aishwarya Rai Bachchan eventually tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in April 2007. She is currently again in the news amid rumours of her divorce from Abhishek Bachchan and speculations about Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur.

When the names of one of the most talented, glamorous, and beautiful actresses are discussed, the name of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan always pops up. Over the last two decades, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has achieved legendary status, similar to yesteryear superstars like Madhubala, Waheeda Rehman, Nutan, and Hema Malini, among others. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's illustrious career began with her crowning as Miss World in 1994. She then made her much-awaited debut in 1997 with Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Iruvar. Since then, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has emerged as one of the most influential celebrities in India. She has often been called "the most beautiful woman in the world".

Over the years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has also garnered attention for her personal life. She became a subject of much attention, thanks to her high-profile romance with Salman Khan and then Vivek Oberoi. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan eventually tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in April 2007. She is currently again in the news amid rumours of her divorce from Abhishek Bachchan and speculations about Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently celebrated her 51st birthday. Her recent films Ponniyin Selvan: I and II also garnered her much appreciation. You will be surprised to know that, to this date, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the richest actresses in India with a net worth of Rs 776 crore. She reportedly earns between Rs 10 to 12 crore for each film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also leads a luxurious lifestyle and owns several priceless items that add to her wealth. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan resides in Mumbai but she owns a stunning Rs 15 crore home in Dubai's Jumeirah Golf Estates. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also owns a luxurious 5BHK bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai, which she purchased for an estimated Rs 21 crore. Spanning over 5,500 sq. ft., Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has owned this property since 2015.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also owns a fleet of luxurious and expensive cars including Rolls Royce Ghost (Rs. 6.95 crore), an Audi A8L (Rs. 1.34 crore), a Mercedes-Benz S500 (Rs. 1.98 crore), a Mercedes-Benz S350d Coupe (Rs. 1.60 crore), and a Lexus LX 570 (Rs. 2.84 crore), among others.

One of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's most prized possessions is her wedding saree designed by Neeta Lulla. What makes it special is that it's made of real gold threads and decorated with Swarovski crystals. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's wedding saree is one of the most expensive sarees ever worn by an Indian celebrity, valued at a whopping Rs 75 lakhs.