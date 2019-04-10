Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is happiness personified in this cute photo with Jaya Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya

When anybody thinks about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, they can think of a dignified, elegant and one of the most beautiful women in the world. Seeing her smile is one of the most attractive things in the world. Aishwarya's happiness, as we all already know, lies in being with her family.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted a photo with mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. This photograph sees them radiate a smile like no other. Aishwarya too captioned the photo as, "Happiness always". The photo was taken on Jaya Bachchan's birthday.

See the image here:

For the uninitiated, Jaya turned 71 a day prior. While daughter-in-law Aishwarya shared a happy photo, Bachchan's doting son Abhishek shared a throwback photo of his mother captioning it, "My relationship with Maa is that of a son and mother. Growing up, I didn't like watching her films. It was only when I started training as an actor I saw her films and they were brilliant. It is fantastic to see her perform with so much ease."

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan had been shooting for Anurag Basu's next, which is toited to be the sequel of 'Life In A Metro'. Interestingly he was spotted on father Amitabh Bachchan's 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' sets just a few days back. Meanwhile Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, last seen in 'Fanney Khan', has not announced anything yet, but DNA reported that she has signed Mani Ratnam's project next.