Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hid daughter Aaradhya's face from media for months, paparazzi clicked her first photo when...: 'I got to know...'

Aaradhya Bachchan's first photo was from the airport, where she was seen accompanying Aishwarya Rai. It was during this time that Manav Manglani managed to click a photo of Aaradhya, making it the first widely circulated photo of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in 2007 and welcomed their first and only child, Aaradhya Bachchan, 4 years later, in 2011. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's daughter was also a granddaughter of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and so, after her birth, the world waited with bated breath to catch a glimpse of her. However, before it ever became a norm, it was Aishwarya Rai who always tried to keep Aaradhya away from media glare. The actress hid her baby girl's face for months, sparking curiosity among fans to see her. There was a time when the media was always on alert for a clear picture of the Bachchan baby. Aaradhya's photo was first captured by photographer Manav Manglani.

Manav Manglani reveals how he clicked Aaradhya Bachchan's first-ever viral photo

In a recent appearance on Kunickaa Sadanand's podcast, Manav Manglani called the moment his first big viral shot. "Aaradhya ko dekhne ke liye public anxious thi, pagal thi," he recalled, adding, "Aishwarya ki beti hai, she has to come out. Apna face toh dikhaye. Aishwarya khud nahi kar rahi, koi toh le ke aaye.’ That was the shot of the day. I got calls from channels, papers, everyone… The whole globe was waiting for that one look of Aaradhya, kaisi lag rahi hogi. Aishwarya was at her peak and the most beautiful."

Does Aaradhya Bachchan like being photographed?

Revealing how he managed to capture the first photo of Aaradhya, Manav Manglani said, "I think 6 mahine-ek saal tak toh nikli hi nahi thi… I got to know ki domestic airport pe she’s taking her out somewhere. I knew ek angle se nahi milega, 3-4 chahiye honge aage peeche. He said that a team of three photographers were deployed to capture Aaradhya’s photo."

Kunickaa then said, "Now, when you see Aaradhya, she actually poses, she’s not…" to which Manav said, “She’s very confident."

