Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets brutally trolled for her old passport photo, netizens say 'aadhar card dikhao'

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been an enchantress, and when it comes to grace, no one from the current generation can match up to her. While it is said that a person doesn't look great in identity documents like a passport or aadhar card, Aishwarya has been a pretty exception to it.

Recently, an old photo of Rai's passport has been circulated on social media, and it has stunned the netizens. The photo consists of the first page of the passport with the actress' old photo and personal details.

Here's the image

Well, the photo instantly went viral, leaving netizens surprised over her charming persona. Many netizens demanded Aishwarya's Aadhar card photo. A user asserted, "Please show her Aadhar card pic." Another user said, "Aadhar wali achhi hai to batao to hi manenge." A netizen asserted, "Aadhar card ka pic dikhao passport me to mera b photo beautiful h." Another netizen added, "She’s literally the worlds most beautiful person."

Recently, the actress visited a doctors' conference in Mumbai. She remained the event's star, looking stunning in a white full-sleeved gown with dramatic red lipstick and hair parted in the middle. Aishwarya Rai looked lovely in her white floor-length full-sleeved gown, which she wore along with crimson lipstick. She greeted passers-by and posed for photographers. Viral Bhayani, a well-known celebrity pap, shared the video on Instagram, where it received a lot of attention.

Here's the video

Her beauty and grace were praised by fans, while her 'poor fashion sense' was criticised by others. Trolls, on the other hand, did not approve of Aishwarya's latest style, and lambasted her on social media and requested that her stylist be replaced. On the work mode, Aishwarya will soon make her comeback in films with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part 1.