Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets brutally trolled for her dressing sense, netizens say 'change your stylist'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently visited a doctors conference in Mumbai. She remained the event's star, looking stunning in a white full-sleeved gown with dramatic red lipstick and hair parted in the middle.

Trolls, on the other hand, did not approve of Aishwarya's latest style, who lambasted her on social media and requested that her stylist be replaced.

Aishwarya Rai looked lovely in her white floor-length full-sleeved gown, which she wore along with crimson lipstick. She greeted passers-by and posed for photographers. Viral Bhayani, a well-known celebrity pap, shared the video on Instagram, where it received a lot of attention. Her beauty and grace were praised by fans, while her 'poor fashion sense' was criticised by others.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her 21st appearance at the Cannes Film Festival's 75th edition, where she is a regular fixture on the red carpet. Her Cannes appearance did not escape the wrath of her critics. On numerous social media platforms where the photographs and videos were released, some people made some unpleasant comments. Some criticised Aishwarya for her clothing choices, while others remarked on her 'too much botox' use.