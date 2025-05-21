Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned everyone with her breathtaking look in white saree with red sindoor at the red carpet of the 78th Cannes Film Festival 2025.

Marking her 22nd appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan left everyone stunned with her mesmerising look at the 78th edition of the gala event on Wednesday, May 21, as she walked the red carpet in a beautiful white saree, flaunted her sindoor, and folded her hands to do a 'namaste' to the paparazzi. Several pictures and videos of the former Miss World from Cannes 2025 have gone viral on the internet.

Reacting to her breathtaking look, fans are calling it "the biggest shoutout to Operation Sindoor". One of her fans took to X (formerly Twitter), shared Aishwarya's photo from the French city, and wrote, "Aishwarya Rai has given the biggest shoutout and support to Operating Sindoor by donning Sindoor for her highly anticipated Cannes appearance which is far more impactful and iconic than simply posting about the mission on a Insta story." "Still the undisputed Queen of Cannes", wrote another netizen.



Operation Sindoor was India's military strike against nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), that eliminated around 70 terrorists. The targeted strike carried out on May 7, was in response to the April 22 terror attack in the Pahalgam region that killed 26 innocent people. Following Operation Sindoor, India and Pakistan reached an immediate ceasefire on May 10, ending a week of intense military escalation across the border.

Aishwarya Rai has given the biggest shoutout and support to Operating Sindoor by donning Sindoor for her highly anticipated Cannes appearance which is far more impactful and iconic than simply posting about the mission on a insta story. pic.twitter.com/BXKoMjA8UY — I love Aishwarya (@centurysum1) May 21, 2025

For the unversed, Aishwarya made her debut at Cannes in 2002 when the period romantic drama Devdas premiered at the 55th Cannes Film Festival. Along with the actress, the film's titular hero Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali also walked the red carpet. Devdas - the most expensive Indian film at that time, which also starred Madhuri Dixit in the leading roles, had received a standing ovation after its screening.

READ | Made in Rs 120 crore, this movie bombed at box office, couldn't even earn half its budget, starred superstar, clashed with Akshay Kumar film, earned Rs...