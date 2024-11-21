Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen flaunting her wedding ring in a picture with Aaradhya Bachchan, thus silencing the divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan.

Since the last few months, multiple speculations around Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan circulated on the internet. Some even alleged Abhishek having an affair with his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur. However, the entire Bachchan family maintained a dignified silence about such negative reports.

Now, it seems Aishwarya has finally reacted to rumours about her divorce with Abhishek. On Wednesday, November 20, the former Miss World shared photos of herself with her mother Vrinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to mark two occasions. One was the birth anniversary of her late father Krishnaraj Rai and the second was Aaradhya's birthday. Aaradhya had turned 13 on November 16. Along with the pictures, the Ponniyin Selvan actress had written, "Happy Birthday to the eternal love of my life dearest Daddy-Ajjaa and my darling Aaradhya, my heart, my soul, forever and beyond."

In the last photo, Aishwarya posed with her daughter Aaradhya and kissed her on her cheeks. She is seen flaunting her wedding ring in this picture, thus silencing all the rumours around her and Abhishek's separation. Though netizens even noticed Abhishek's absence in the pictures from Aaradhya's birthday party.





Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce rumours began after Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately from the rest of the Bachchan family at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant in July this year. The spiteful reports multiplied when Abhishek liked an Instagram post titled 'When Love Stops Being Easy'.

READ | Abhishek Bachchan is absent in Aishwarya Rai's late birthday post for Aaradhya, netizens say 'divorce news seems true'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.