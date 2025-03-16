Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did not wear any makeup in THIS 26-year-old film starring Anil Kapoor; its name is...

Aishwarya Rai has always won people's hearts not only with her acting but also with her beauty. People were so mesmerised by her beauty that they still admire her today.

Although Aishwarya has distanced herself from acting, there was a time when she had back-to-back film releases, and they were hits as well. One of these films was Taal, released in 1999. Subhash Ghai directed Taal, and Aishwarya starred in lead roles alongside Akshaye Khanna and Anil Kapoor.

Subhash Ghai made an interesting revelation about the film, which left everyone shocked. Subhash Ghai had appeared on a reality show where he revealed that Aishwarya Rai had not worn any makeup in the film. He shared, "I always request my heroines to limit their use of make-up as it brings out real emotions. The first time Aishwarya applied make-up in the film Taal was during the shoot of the song Kahi Aag Lage Lag Jaaye. When I cast Aishwarya for the role, I wanted to portray the life of a simple and divine girl who was naturally beautiful."

The director said make-up artist Mickey Contractor was onboarded for Aishwarya's makeup in Taal, he further mentioned, "I told him (Mickey Contractor) that I will pay you as much money as you want but I request you to not use make-up on Aishwarya. Mickey being a professional immediately understood my point and mentioned that this was an even tougher job."

Subhash Ghai's video is now going viral on social media. One person wrote, "Every woman is beautiful without makeup." Another person commented, "There is only one girl who looks beautiful without makeup."

The third person wrote, "Beauty doesn't need fake things." Meanwhile, some fans have been commenting about the eyeliner and lipstick. One person said, "There is eyeliner and lipstick, but sir, for us, these two things are makeup."

Talking about Taal, the film was very much loved by the audience. It performed well at the box office, collecting good numbers. The film tells the story of a young woman whose lover's family insults her and her father. After this, with the help of Anil Kapoor's character, she transforms into an artist.