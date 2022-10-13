Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya send ‘dher saara pyaar’ to Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday

Photo credit: Twitter

Fans of Amitabh Bachchan had a range of emotions during Tuesday's Kaun Banega Crorepati show. On his 80th birthday, the icon was surprised by his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and wife Jaya Bachchan. By displaying old photos of the actor and his family throughout the programme, Abhishek moved his father to tears.

In addition to bringing back memories for Big B, Abhishek also played special video messages from his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, niece Navya Naveli Nanda, and nephew Agastya Nanda.

In their video message, Aishwarya and Aaradhya said, “Aapko janamdin ki bohot bohot shubhkaamnayein. Hum par humesha aapka aashirwaad bana rahe. Dher saara pyaar. Dhanyawaad (A very happy birthday to you. May we always be blessed by you. A lot of love. Thank you).”

#KBC Recorded @SrBachchan's 80th B'day special episode. It was so well anchored by @juniorbachchan & so well presented by KBC & SET team.

Here's a small clip for all the well-wishers of #AishwaryaRaiBachchan. Aishwarya & Aaradhya wishing @SrBachchan.

Courtesy - Sony SET (India). pic.twitter.com/zWsbZWkUQ4 October 11, 2022

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is known to have a close friendship with Big B, wrote him a message via Twitter. The seasoned Tamil actor claimed that Big B has always been an inspiration to him. He praised his co-star from the film "Hum" as the only genuine sensation and superhero of the illustrious Indian film industry.

“The legend.. someone who has inspired me always… the one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80 .. happy birthday my dearest and most respected Amitabh ji .. with lots of love and best regards always,” read Rajinikanth’s tweet.

In response to this, Big B wrote, “Rajni .. sir .. you give me too much credit .. I cannot compare myself to your immense presence stature and glory .. you have been not just a colleague, but a most dear friend.. your graciousness I do envelop with my gratitude and love,” read Big B’s tweet