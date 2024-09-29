Twitter
Ulajh OTT release: When, where to watch Janhvi Kapoor-starrer spy thriller

J-K Elections 2024: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s health deteriorates during poll rally in Kathua - watch

Meet Indian man, who left job from Tim Cook's Apple, now runs business worth Rs 9000 crore, not from IIT, IIM

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs..., check deal here

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan consoles and hugs anchor who gets emotional after meeting her at IIFA 2024, video goes viral

Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan consoles and hugs anchor who gets emotional after meeting her at IIFA 2024, video goes viral

After seeing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at IFFA 2024, the anchor became emotional, as it was a dream come true, and the video is now going viral.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 03:26 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan consoles and hugs anchor who gets emotional after meeting her at IIFA 2024, video goes viral
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Image credit: Instagram)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) Utsavam 2024 in Abu Dhabi, where she was joined by her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

After seeing her, the anchor became emotional, as it was a dream come true, and the video is now going viral. In the video, Aishwarya can be seen consoling the visibly emotional host. With a gentle hug, she consoled the overwhelmed anchor, showcasing her kindness and warmth during this heartfelt encounter.

Watch video:

Aishwarya took home the Best Actress (Tamil) award for her stunning portrayal of Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan II. The film won big at IIFA Utsavam 2024. Vikram secured the Best Actor (Tamil) award for his exceptional performance. After winning the award, Aishwarya said, "Each of them in my heart is nominated. And each of them is a winner because the audience has loved that piece of cinema. So thank you for your love. Thank you for your support."

Other major winners of the night included Rajinikanth’s Jailer, which won Best Picture (Tamil), and Nani, who took home the Best Actor (Telugu) award for Dasara. The IIFA Awards 2024 are set to be held on September 28, hosted by none other than Shah Rukh Khan, promising yet another unforgettable night of glamour and performances by stars like Rekha, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

