As per reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has sustained no injuries in a minor collision between her car and a bus on Mumbai.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most loved actresses in the Hindi film industry. On Wednesday evening, March 26, a video emerged on social media in which the former Miss World's car is seen being hit by a BEST bus in Mumbai. Fans expressed concern over the safety of Abhishek Bachchan's wife and Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan's daughter-in-law.

The celebrity paparazzo Varinder Chawla has shared the video on his Instagram, which shows a minor collision between Aishwarya's car and a bus on the busy streets of Mumbai. The clip ends with the actress's car heading away to its destination without any damages. Reacting to the video, one fan wrote in the comments section, "Oh God, hope she is okay", while another added, "Hope she is fine and doing well."

It is not yet clear in the video if Aishwarya was sitting inside the car when this incident happened. But, sources close to the actress have told Aaj Tak that the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress is completely safe and has sustained no injuries. The source dismissed the reports of Aishwarya being involved in any accident.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the two Ponniyin Selvan films directed by Mani Ratnam. The epic Tamil historical action dramas collectively earned over Rs 800 crore at the global box office. While the first part released in September 2022, the second part hit theatres in April 2023.

Aishwarya's last Bollywood release was the 2018 musical comedy Fanney Khan, which also starred Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the leading roles. Directed by Atul Manjrekar, the film bombed at the box office and couldn't even recover its budget. Fanney Khan earned just Rs 20 crore gross worldwide against its budget of Rs 38 crore.