Rekha and Aishwarya Rai have shared a strong connection for years, and their bond caught everyone’s attention during the Ambani wedding, where a moment between them and Aaradhya made headlines.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of Bollywood's most successful actresses, is married to Abhishek Bachchan, son of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Their relationship has been making headlines lately, with rumours suggesting that Aishwarya might be heading for a divorce.

Some even claim that Jaya Bachchan is the reason behind the growing distance. However, neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek has made any official statement. Amid all this buzz, many might not know that Aishwarya shares a warm and respectful bond with Rekha. In fact, Aishwarya fondly refers to Rekha as “mother.” Curious to know why? Let’s find out.

Rekha and Aishwarya Rai have shared a strong connection for years, and their bond caught everyone’s attention during the Ambani wedding, where a moment between them and Aaradhya made headlines. But long before this public display of affection, Aishwarya Rai called Rekha her 'maa'.

At the 22nd Star Screen Awards, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was honoured for her performance in Jazbaa, marking her comeback to the big screen. What made the moment even more special was that Rekha presented her with the award. While thanking her on stage, Aishwarya said, ““It’s great to receive it from maa.” To which Rekha replied, “I hope I can come and present this to you for many more years.”a

Rekha had once expressed her feelings in a letter to Aishwarya. Marking Aishwarya’s 20 years in cinema, Rekha wrote an emotional note, calling her ‘Rekha ma’ and expressing the deep, almost maternal affection she felt for her.

Watch viral video:

The heartfelt letter was published by Femina magazine just ahead of the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. In it, Rekha looked back on her very first meeting with Aishwarya and reflected on her remarkable journey over the years. She began the letter with the words, “My Ash,” setting a deeply personal and affectionate tone.

Rekha wrote, "A woman like you who is in harmony with her spirit is like a flowing river, never stagnant. She goes where she wants to without pretence; and arrives at her destination prepared to be herself and only herself. People may forget what you said, they may also forget what you did but they will never forget how you made them feel. You are a living example that courage is the most important of all the virtues because without courage, you can’t practice any other virtue consistently! Your deep strength and pure energy introduces you even before you speak!"

Rekha added, "The wisest thing you did was to be present with the ‘present’ with gratitude. You pursued the things you loved doing, and then did them so well that people can’t take their eyes off you! You on your own are enough with nothing to prove to anyone. Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take but by the moments that take our breath away."

Rekha contrined, "You’ve come a long way, baby. Having endured many hurdles, like the phoenix you rise! And I cannot pen down in words how proud I am of that little ‘cool’ moon-faced girl who took my breath away the very instant I first laid my eyes on her. You always gave better than the best to all the roles you were bestowed with but my most cherished character of yours is the role of the complete ‘Amma’ that you are, to the little bundle of pure joy called Aaradhya. Keep loving and spreading your magic. Two decades of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- wow! Aashirwads and duas I wish for you more goodness and blessings; much more than your heart can contain!"

“Love you. Jeete raho. Rekha Ma, " she concluded.