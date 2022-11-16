Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brutally trolled for kissing Aaradhya on lips, netizens say 'it violates our culture'

File Photo

On the occasion of her daughter’s 11th birthday, Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a photo in which she can be seen kissing Aardhya on her lips. Sharing the photo, she penned an adorable note.

Aishwarya captioned the post, “MY LOVE… MY LIFE… I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA.” However, netizens trolled the actress for kissing her 11-year-old daughter on the lips. One of them wrote, “Seriously I understand how much a mother can love her daughter. But this pic did not capture right. The facial expression with eyes shut this click was sure to attract unwanted negative comments ... why post it.”

The second one said, “Kissing on Childress's lips is just weird.” The third person commented, “Inappropriate behavior with no boundaries- we know you have only pure genuine love for your daughter, but you’re too much now! Remember you are a world influencer- think about how this post will negatively affect some fans!! You can do better!” The fourth person commented, “What happened to Amitabh Bachchan's sanskaar ( morals/ values) now??”

The fifth person commented, “Cheap content by aunty Aishwarya to get attention,” the sixth person wrote, “Aishwarya ma'am u don't need attention by doing this. This is odd content to get the publicity.” The seventh person mentioned, “Take this picture down. It violates our culture and sanskruthi.” The eight people commented, “So disgusting to see a mother treating her small daughter like this.. sham.” Another said, “I just wonder, people who supported the pic and criticise negative comments, would they still think the same if it was an ordinary mom and daughter’s pic, not Ash’s.”

READ: Ponniyin Selvan 1 Hindi OTT release: When, where to watch Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram starrer historical epic

Meanwhile, a section of people supported the actress and criticised the trolls. One of them wrote, “Reading a few people's comments I feel not everyone should be allowed on social media. This freedom of expression is not for everyone.” The second person commented, “Come on ppl just stop judging a mother and a daughters relationship.... It's just a kiss which means love and affection.... Stop giving ur bullshit comments... Think positive and spread love...!!!!” Another said, “People have really lost their marbles.. imagine saying it's cringe/inappropriate to kiss YOUR child on the lips.. I can't believe what I'm reading!!.. please go outside and touch some grass.. smh.”