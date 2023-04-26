Search icon
Aishwarya Rai breaks silence after Aaradhya Bachchan moves to Delhi High Court against YouTube channels

Aishwarya Rai reacted to the negative impact of false writing or unnecessary writing which is insensitive and unnecessary after Aaradhya Bachchan moved to the Delhi High Court against multiple YouTube channels for reporting fake news about her health at the Ponniyin Selvan 2 promotional event.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

Credit: Aishwarya Rai/Instagram

Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, recently moved to Delhi High Court against multiple YouTube channels for reporting fake news about her health. 

Now, Aishwarya Rai finally broke her silence and reacted to it. On Tuesday, one being asked about was also asked about how the irrelevant news hurts people emotionally and sentimentally at the promotional event of her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan 2, the actress said, “it's so nice that a member from the media only is recognizing that it does exist. So that gives us great hope that you are obviously not going to perpetuate that, you are not going to encourage that and thank you very much for your wise recognition of the negative impact of false writing or unnecessary writing which is insensitive and unnecessary. So thank you so much for your support for the sentiment that we all share and for your wisdom in recognising that.”

For the unversed, Abhishek and his 11-year-old daughter Aaradhya had moved a suit in Delhi High Court against various entities operating channels on YouTube for allegedly using videos, and images of members of the Bachchan family and spreading fake news about Aaradhya’s health. The suit stated that videos circulated on various entities operating channels on YouTube, are absolutely false. The suit stated that it is being filed on account of the violation of the right to privacy of the plaintiffs, especially Aaradhya, who is a minor child of only 11 years of age, and whose mental and physical well-being stands to suffer grave harm if such videos and content continue to be accessible to the public. The Plaintiff (Aaradhya Bachchan) is in good health, has not been hospitalized, and was very much in public events with her mother, at the time of the creation or uploading of such videos, stated the suit.

Read|Aaradhya Bachchan case: Delhi High Court slams YouTube channels, orders immediate removal of fake news about her health

