Aishwarya Rai Bachchan birthday: Here's the brilliant answer that made her win 1994 Miss World crown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her 49th birthday on November 1. She became the second Indian woman to win the Mis World title in 1994.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 09:30 AM IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after winning Miss World 1994/File photo

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the most beautiful actresses in Indian cinema, is celebrating her 49th birthday on Tuesday, November 1. She has impressed the audience with her amazing performances over the years in films such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Taal, Jodhaa Akbar, Guru, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and most recently in Mani Ratnam's blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan 1.

Before making her acting debut with Ratnam's Iruvar in 1997, Aishwarya was a successful model who made the nation proud by winning the 1994 Miss World title in South Africa, becoming the second lady from India to be crowned the beauty queen after 28 years since Reita Faria became first Indian woman to become Miss World in 1966.

On Aishwarya's special day today, we take a look at her brilliant answer that ensured her victory in the 44th edition of the beauty pageant. During the competition which was held on November 19, 1994, she was asked, "What qualities should Miss World 1994 embody?".

The Dhoom 2 actress replied, "The Miss Worlds that we have had till date have been proof enough that they have had compassion, compassion for the underprivileged, not only for the people for who have status and stature, who can look beyond the barriers that man has set up for ourselves of nationality, colour. We have to look beyond that, and that will make a true Miss World, a true person, a real person."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Femina Miss India (@missindiaorg)

READ | Aishwarya Rai rides on chariot after winning Miss World as fans scream 'Gullu, Gullu', throwback video goes VIRAL

At the 64th Miss World edition in London in 2014, twenty years after her glorious victory, the Bachchan Bahu was awarded Lifetime Beauty with a Purpose Award for her humanitarian works as the actress has been the face behind multiple charity campaigns organised across the world.

After Aishwarya, four more Indian women have been crowned Miss World namely Diana Hayden in 1997, Yukta Mookhey in 1999, Priyanka Chopra in 2000, and Manushi Chhillar in 2017.

